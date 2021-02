Wall recorded 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-6 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Wall struggled from deep and from the charity stripe, though he managed to score at least 20 points for the third straight game. The performance was also Wall's third of the season with at least 25 points and six assists Overall, Wall is having a quality campaign after missing all of last season due to an Achilles tear.