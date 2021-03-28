Wall went for 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, one steal, one block in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.
Wall posted his second double-double in as many nights, and he now has at least 10 assists in three of his last four games. Since the All-Star break (six games), Wall holds averages of 18.5 points, 9.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.0 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' John Wall: Struggles from floor in loss•
-
Rockets' John Wall: Adds 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' John Wall: First triple-double in five years•
-
Rockets' John Wall: Still facing minutes restriction•
-
Rockets' John Wall: Scores 24 in 35 minutes•
-
Rockets' John Wall: Remains on minutes restriction•