Wall (back) logged 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 111-106 loss to the Spurs.

Wall was questionable heading into the contest due to back spasms, but he gained clearance ahead of opening tip and flourished while taking on big minutes. In fact, the 32 minutes were Wall's most since he missed five straight games in mid-January due to knee soreness. When he's been able to play this season, Wall has looked as good as he had prior to missing the entire 2019-20 campaign while recovering from Achilles surgery. Over 14 appearances, Wall is averaging 18.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.9 minutes per contest.