Wall is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left knee effusion.

Wall is dealing with excess fluid in or around his knee joint, so it's unclear if he'll be be able to play Wednesday. If he's sidelined, it would be his first absence since March 17 and his first absence since Victor Oladipo was traded to the Heat. Wall being out would vault Kevin Porter and D.J. Augustin into bigger roles.