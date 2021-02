Wall went for 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one block in 36 minutes of Friday's loss to the Raptors.

Wall registered his third double-double of the year, including his second in the last five games. Since an up-and-down start to the season after missing nearly two years of action, Wall appears to be settling in during his first year with the Rockets. In 11 February games, he is averaging 22.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.