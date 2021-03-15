Wall (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game versus Atlanta.

It will be the fourth straight absence for Wall, who continues to nurse a bruised left knee. Earlier Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Wall will eventually require a scope of his knee, but for now he'll focus on recovering from this latest setback in hopes of returning to the court as soon as possible. With the Rockets entering a back-to-back, there's a good chance Wall could remain out Wednesday against the Warriors, as well.