Wall, along with DeMarcus Cousins, is sitting out Thursday's preseason finale against the Spurs for rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wall has played in all three Rockets preseason games so far, seeing 22.9 minutes per game and averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He'll sit out Thursday's action and will be fresh for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Thunder.
