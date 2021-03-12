Wall (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Wall will thus miss both games of Houston's back-to-back set against the Jazz. He was initially expected to be available for the start of the Rockets' second-half schedule, but a bruised left knee sustained during Wednesday's practice has forced a change of plans. With Victor Oladipo (rest), Eric Gordon (groin), Danuel House (knee) and Christian Wood (ankle) all also out Friday, Houston will likely be forced to rely heavily on Kevin Porter, Ben McLemore, Sterling Brown and Kenyon Martin.