Wall (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's likely more of a maintenance day for Wall, who played 33 minutes in Monday night's loss to Memphis and has started each of the last seven games. With the veteran sidelined, Houston will use its 32nd unique lineup of the year, featuring Kevin Porter Jr. at point guard and Sterling Brown at the other guard spot.
