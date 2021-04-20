Wall had 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Monday's loss against the Heat.

Wall returned from a one-game absence, as he was held out of Sunday's matchup with the Magic for rest, but he wasn't sharp in this one and needed 14 shots just to score 14 points while struggling badly from the floor. Those off nights can be expected considering the veteran has missed considerable time due to injuries over the last few years, but that shouldn't take anything away from the fact that he'll likely continue being one of the Rockets' main fantasy performers on a nightly basis.