Wall scored 15 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with three rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Wall was dreadful from the field, struggling to convert his shot from all areas of the floor. However, he salvaged his night with a strong effort from both the free-throw line and setting up teammates as he racked up at least seven assists for the fourth time in his last five games. Wall saw a slight downturn in minutes due to the blowout loss, but should top 30 minutes comfortably assuming the Rockets are more competitive in their upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.