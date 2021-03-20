Wall scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT) to go along with seven assists across 29 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

Wall returned from a five-game absence and was headed for a normal workload before playing only 3:32 in the fourth quarter with the game falling out of reach for Houston. He shot the ball fairly well, with the exception of shooting only 62.t percent from the free-throw line. Wall recorded only 10 assists combined across three games prior to his absence, so his seven dimes on Friday was also a positive progression.