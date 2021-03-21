Wall had 24 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

In his second game back from a five-game injury absence, Wall saw a full workload (35 minutes) and took advantage to post a strong all-around fantasy line, despite a rough afternoon from beyond the arc. When healthy, Wall has been a starting-caliber fantasy player, but he's missed 14 games and hasn't been as effective on the defensive end (1.5 combined steals/blocks) as in years past.