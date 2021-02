Wall (back) logged 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one block in Saturday's 111-106 loss to the Spurs.

Wall was questionable because of back spasms but played and flourished in Saturday's game. Wall's 27 points and 32 minutes were his highs since missing five games in mid-January due to knee soreness. This is great progress towards his full recovery from said injury, and he should be in line to lead the team again once everything settles.