Wall had 27 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

Wall led the Rockets in what turned out to be a close loss against the Clippers, and he delivered his first double-double in almost a month while also recording 20-plus points for the third time over his last four games. The star point guard won't be playing Saturday at Denver due to rest purposes and will presumably return Tuesday against the Timberwolves.