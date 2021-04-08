Wall had 31 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks.

Wall was expected to play under a minutes restriction, but he still ended logging 34 minutes -- the third-highest mark on the team -- while pacing Houston in points, assists and steals in this state rivalry. Wall was making his return from a four-game absence here, and considering he didn't have problems clearing the 30-minute threshold, he should be ready to handle his regular workload going forward.