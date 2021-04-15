Wall scored 31 points (12-28 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) with nine assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in a 132-124 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Wall failed to make a shot from distance but was able to score 30-plus points for the third time in his last four games. The guard has also picked up seven-plus assists and at least one steal in each of those contests. Even with just 13 points Monday, Wall is still averaging 26.3 points, 7.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in his four games played in April.