Wall scored 32 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 40 minutes in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Wall didn't have his best night shooting the rock, but the fact that he made 12 trips to the charity stripe -- draining nine attempts -- certainly boosted his scoring figures. In fact, this was Wall's best scoring output of the campaign and the first time he surpasses the 30-point plateau this season. He has, however, scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight appearances.