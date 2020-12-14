Wall registered 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 24 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 loss against the Bulls.

Wall struggled with his shot a bit and needed 17 attempts to reach a team-high 21 points, but those numbers aren't what matters the most with Wall right now. The speedy point guard has looked healthy and in full command of the offense, which is a great thing to see considering he spent nearly two years without playing due to injuries. He should continue to ramp up minutes before the start of the regular season, but the veteran floor general is clearly trending in the right direction following his first two preseason appearances.