Wall totaled 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds in a 112-89 loss to Utah on Wednesday.

Wall bounced back and had a solid offensive performance after failing to score 15 points in back-to-back games prior to Wednesday's contest. The guard also continues to be a good source of assists for fantasy managers, as he has recorded six-plus assists in six of his last seven games. Over that stretch, Wall has averaged 21.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.