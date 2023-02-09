Wall (abdomen) was traded from the Clippers to the Rockets on Thursday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be bought out by the Rockets, per Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston.

While Wall is theoretically headed to Houston, it sounds as though he may not don a Rockets uniform either, as the team will likely buy the veteran out. If that's the case, Wall would hit the free agent market and could draw some attention from contending teams at the right price point. Wall averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 22.2 minutes in his 34 appearances for the Clippers this season.