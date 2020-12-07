Coach Stephen Silas said Monday that Wall has played well in the team's first practices, James Herbert of CBS Sports reports.

While Silas did acknowledge Wall was "a little rusty", he praised the veteran guard for his play during Monday's scrimmage. "He's looked really, really good," Silas said. "Pushing the ball up the floor, getting everybody organized, as a point guard does. Hitting guys on time, on target on passes." Considering Wall hasn't played in an NBA game in nearly two years, Silas' comments have to viewed with an encouraging light. Fantasy-wise, Wall remains a risky investment, but he should have plenty of opportunity in Houston -- particularly if the James Harden saga drags into the regular season.