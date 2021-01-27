Wall delivered 24 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Wall was clearly playing with a chip on his shoulder in this game, and while he struggled with his accuracy, he still ended as the Rockets' leading scorer while facing the franchise that drafted him for the first time in his career. Wall has scored 20 or more points just four times this season, but he looks healthy after missing five straight games earlier this month, and he should be one of the team's go-to guys on offense on a regular basis. The departure of James Harden via trade should translate into better scoring numbers on a long-term scenario.