Wall remains on a minutes restriction for Monday's game against the Raptors, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Wall scored 24 points over 35 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, but he'll continue to have his playing time monitored during Monday's matchup. However, the 30-year-old appears to be nearing a full workload for the Rockets following his return from a five-game absence due to a knee bruise.