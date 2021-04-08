Wall (knee) tallied 31 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks.

Wall was expected to play under a minutes restriction in his return from a four-game absence, but he ended up seeing a relatively normal workload while pacing Houston in points, assists and steals. Considering the veteran point guard didn't have problems clearing the 30-minute threshold in his return, he should be ready to handle his regular workload when given the green light to play. However, with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reporting in mid-March that Wall will eventually require another scope of his left knee, there's a decent chance that he'll be shut down before the end of the season while the 14-37 Rockets look to ensure he's healthy heading into 2021-22.