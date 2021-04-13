Wall recorded 13 points (5-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Suns.

Wall struggled badly from the field and needed 20 shots to end with 13 points, but he still found a way to make an impact and finished just two dimes away of what would've been his third double-double over his last six appearances. The veteran point guard has made his presence felt as a floor general and has dished out seven or more assists in 10 straight contests.