Wall ended with 14 points (6-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 107-101 loss to Minnesota.

Wall put up strong numbers across the board but destroyed your fantasy team's field-goal percentage while also racking up seven turnovers. With a distinct lack of experience on the floor with him, Wall has the green light to basically do whatever he wants. This typically results in serviceable production, although the flaws are also clearly evident, as seen in this one.