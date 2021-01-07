Wall scored a team-high 28 points (12-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Pacers.

With James Harden having trouble getting his shot to drop but still dishing his usual number of assists, Wall took over primary scoring duties for the Rockets and tied his season high in points with his new club. The 30-year-old is averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.5 steals, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks through the first four games of his comeback.