Wall (knee) is expected to have his left knee scoped later in the season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Haynes notes only that the knee will be examined "at some point this season," so it's very much unclear how much time Wall could potentially miss. The five-time All-Star is currently on the shelf after bruising his knee during a recent practice, but he's expected to return to game action in the near future. Houston is yet to clarify the guard's status for Tuesday's home matchup against Atlanta.