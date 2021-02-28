Wall will play in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, but coach Stephen Silas said he's yet to decide on the point guard's status for Monday's game against the Cavs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets have understandably been cautious with Wall, who's yet to play in both halves of any back-to-backs this season. It looks like he may have a chance to change that Monday, but the team will likely wait to see how he responds in the wake of Sunday's contest. Over the last eight games, Wall is averaging 22.6 points, 7.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 33.1 minutes.