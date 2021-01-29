Wall compiled 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Rockets showed great resilience as they overcame a terrible first quarter, and Wall's leadership is a testament to that effort. The strains of James Harden's early antics and ultimate departure took their toll, but the re-invigorated backcourt has put new fight into this squad. As long as Wall is healthy and plays at this level, 2021 may be more than just a rebuilding year in Houston.