Wall (knee) is now listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wall has been sidelined for the Rockets' previous five games. Although he was originally ruled out for Saturday, Houston seemingly now feels comfortable with him returning. However, assuming he ultimately gets the green light, his first game sharing the backcourt with the recently acquired Victor Oladipo (rest) will have to wait until Tuesday's game against the Wizards. Final confirmation on his status Saturday should come closer to tip-off.