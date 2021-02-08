Wall (injury management) will be rested for Monday's game against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wall is yet to play in both halves of a back-to-back this season, and that will continue for the time being, as the Rockets enter a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back set. With Eric Gordon (rest) also sidelined, Victor Oladipo will likely function as the primary ball-handler, while one of David Nwaba, Ben McLemore, Sterling Brown or Danuel House could enter the starting lineup at the other guard spot. Expect Wall to return to action Tuesday night in New Orleans.