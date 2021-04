Wall will play Friday against the Clippers but will sit out Saturday against the Nuggets for rest, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

As has been the case this season, Wall will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set. That leaves the Rockets without a point guard, as Kevin Porter (COVID-19 protocols) isn't available. More minutes and usage should go toward Avery Bradley and Armoni Brooks.