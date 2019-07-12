Rockets' Johnathan Williams: Turns in solid outing
Williams delivered 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 26 minutes during the Rockets' 87-78 win over the Jazz in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
Williams stepped up with his best performance in summer league play, tying Gary Clark for second on the team in scoring for the night. The big man turned down a qualifying offer from the Lakers and joined the Rockets in Las Vegas, where he's trying to build a case for a chance to continue battling for a frontcourt rotation spot in the coming season.
