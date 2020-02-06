Bell (not injury related) will be available for Thursday's tilt with the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Bell will make his Rockets debut against the Lakers. It's unclear what type of role the 24-year-old will have with his new team, though he offers some defensive versatility in the frontcourt and is a capable rim runner. Despite those positives, he was averaging just 8.7 minutes per game for Minnesota and will likely find himself slotted in behind Isaiah Hartenstein as the third-string center.