The Timberwolves agreed Tuesday to send Bell to the Rockets as part of a four-team, 12-player deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

He'll be joined in Houston by Minnesota teammate Robert Covington, while the Rockets move centers Clint Capela and Nene Hilario over to Atlanta. Bell will bolster the team's depth in the frontcourt, but he won't necessarily be a fixture in the Houston rotation with coach Mike D'Antoni seemingly going all in on a small-ball lineup that features the 6-foot-6 P.J. Tucker as the team's starting center. Bell held only a limited role for a reeling Timberwolves squad this season, averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 boards in 8.7 minutes. It's unclear if he'll be available to make his Rockets debut in the team's next game Thursday versus the Lakers.