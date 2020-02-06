Play

Bell is expected to be available to play Thursday against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The four-team, 12-player trade sending Bell and Robert Covington to the Rockets was officially announced Wednesday, and both players are expected to be able to take the court Thursday despite the recent move. Bell averaged only 8.7 minutes in 27 games with Minnesota and is unlikely to see a significantly expanded role with his new team.

