Bell is being trading to the Rockets as part of a four-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Bell will head to Houston along with Robert Covington, with former Rockets' centers Clint Capela and Nene Hilario heading to Atlanta. Bell saw his time in the Timberwolves' rotation fluctuate all season, as he is averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds across nine minutes a game in 27 contests this season. A fresh start in Houston could mean more minutes for the big man.