Christopher (foot) is warming up with the expectation of playing in Thursday's game against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Christopher was initially ruled out for the contest but will surprisingly be available to play. He figures to play a depth role in the backcourt and has recorded more than 13 minutes just twice this season.
