Christopher is listed as probable for Friday's game against Atlanta with a sore left shoulder.
Christopher didn't even play in the Rockets' last game, so it's unclear when or how this issue surfaced. Either way, he'll probably be cleared for Friday's contest, though he's unlikely to see any meaningful minutes.
