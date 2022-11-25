Christopher (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Christopher continues to see spot minutes with Houston. In 12 appearances, he's averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.8 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Added to injury report•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Team option exercised•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Fading fast•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Ends preseason with solid effort•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Scores 15 in huge win•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Good to go for training camp•