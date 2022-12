The Rockets recalled Christopher from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

The 2021 first-round pick will likely dress for the Rockets in Sunday's game against the Bucks, though he may not be included in the rotation if the contest is reasonably competitive. The Rockets recently assigned Christopher to the G League in part because playing time has been hard to come by for him at the NBA level this season.