Christopher closed Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 15 minutes.

Christopher played at least 15 minutes for just the fourth time all season, delivering a well-rounded performance. This was the first time he has scored double-digits since April of last year, a huge red flag for anyone intrigued by this effort. At this point, there is no indication he will be anything more than a last resort moving forward, making him a non-factor across all fantasy formats.