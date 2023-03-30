Christopher amassed 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to Brooklyn.

Christopher has had inconsistent production on the scoreboard for most of the year, but he finished in double figures for a second consecutive game Wednesday. Over 16 appearances in March, he's averaged 7.4 points in 13.9 minutes per game.