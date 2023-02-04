Christopher logged 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one assist, one block and two steals over 19 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to the Raptors.

Christopher went 7-of-8 from the floor in the loss, scoring double digits for the third straight game. Although his point production has been nice, his playing remains capped. He has failed to play more than 20 minutes in every game this season, remaining on the fringe of the rotation. We do know that he can contribute when afforded meaningful minutes, something that occurred down the stretch last season. He is not someone to look at right now but when the Rockets enter full-tank mode, managers should make a point of checking in on whether his role has or has not evolved.