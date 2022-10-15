Christopher ended with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's victory over Indiana.
Christopher was solid off the bench yet again and should enter the season with a regular rotation spot. His playing time could fluctuate slightly but given what we saw from him during his rookie campaign, it does appear as though the coaching staff views him as a meaningful piece. While he is certainly not on the fantasy radar when it comes to standard leagues, he is a name to watch, especially if his role increases at some point down the stretch.
