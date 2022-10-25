Christopher closed with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across four minutes during Monday's 114-108 win over Utah.

Christopher has now been essentially cut from the rotation twice out of Houston's first four games. During his time on the court, Christopher has compiled 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt) across 36 minutes. The 20-year-old has been usurped by superior shooters in Daishen Nix and Garrison Matthews.