Christopher (foot) is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Christopher is dealing with a left foot contusion and will be a game-time call along with Kevin Porter (knee). Through 17 games this season, Christopher is averaging just 7.2 minutes per contest, but he could be in store for an uptick in playing time if he suits up and Porter doesn't.