Christopher picked up a hip injury during Summer League play, but as expected, he'll be good to go for training camp. As a rookie, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.0 minutes per game and figures to garner a similar role during the 2022-23 campaign.